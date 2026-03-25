United Airlines Will Give You A Lie-Flat Bed — If You Buy Three Economy Seats
If you've ever fantasized about stretching out across an entire row of seats during a long-haul flight, there might be an opportunity to make it a reality. United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will be introducing the Relax Row, a set of economy seats that can convert into a couch or a lie-flat bed. The carrier expects to launch the new seating concept in 2027.
Relax Row seats are intended for single travelers, couples and families with children. The concept is simple: Passengers can purchase an entire row of three seats, which are fitted with adjustable leg rests that can be raised to form a flat surface. For added comfort, United will also supply a custom-fitted mattress pad, a specially sized plush blanket, and two additional pillows. Families can ask for a plush toy and a Sesame Street-themed Children's Travel Kit.
United plans on offering Relax Row seating on over 200 Boeing 787 and 777 planes by 2030. Each widebody aircraft would feature a dozen Relax Row sections between economy and premium economy. United CCO Andrew Nocella said in a release:
"As a leading premium airline, we're committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them. United is the only North American airline offering a product like the United Relax Row and is one of the many reasons why we're continuing to win brand loyal customers.
United is adopting the innovation from Air New Zealand
The United executive is correct. The airline is the only one in North America to offer any seating option like the Relax Row. However, Air New Zealand came up with the concept, which it calls the SkyCouch. While it has received rave reviews from passengers, the SkyCouch isn't perfect. The most glaring flaw is that it's still in the middle of the economy cabin. It can be kind of awkward to lie across a set of seats while everyone else around you is still crammed into single seats. Speaking of space, the bed isn't as roomy when you throw a second person into the equation.
The best benefit of the SkyCouch is the lower cost. According to The Points Guy, Air New Zealand's whole-row option costs less than business class and premium economy. While airlines won't hesitate to upsell customers to make an extra buck, it's pleasant to see a genuinely better product that you don't have to empty your wallet for. I'm snitching to a flight attendant if I see any couple getting frisky in the Relax Row.