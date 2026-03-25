United Airlines Will Give You A Lie-Flat Bed — If You Buy Three Economy Seats

If you've ever fantasized about stretching out across an entire row of seats during a long-haul flight, there might be an opportunity to make it a reality. United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will be introducing the Relax Row, a set of economy seats that can convert into a couch or a lie-flat bed. The carrier expects to launch the new seating concept in 2027.

Relax Row seats are intended for single travelers, couples and families with children. The concept is simple: Passengers can purchase an entire row of three seats, which are fitted with adjustable leg rests that can be raised to form a flat surface. For added comfort, United will also supply a custom-fitted mattress pad, a specially sized plush blanket, and two additional pillows. Families can ask for a plush toy and a Sesame Street-themed Children's Travel Kit.

United plans on offering Relax Row seating on over 200 Boeing 787 and 777 planes by 2030. Each widebody aircraft would feature a dozen Relax Row sections between economy and premium economy. United CCO Andrew Nocella said in a release: