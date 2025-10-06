Rivian Will Redesign Its Interior Door Handles After Safety Concerns Plague Tesla

Rivian has apparently seen the mess Tesla has landed itself in due to its interior door handle design and decided to change course. The EV automaker is now reworking key elements of its doors after both employees and customers raised concerns about potential safety issues with the current design.

The Irvine, California-based automaker now plans to incorporate a manual door release that is more clearly visible and located nearer to the electronically powered handles when its next-generation SUV, the R2, hits production, according to Bloomberg. It's expected that the lower-cost model will begin deliveries in the first half of 2026. Right now, it's not totally clear if the new design is limited to the R2 (and theoretically the upcoming R3) or if the existing R1T and R1S would also get the update.

The R2's change aims to fix an issue stemming from a redesign on R1s that moved the rear manual releases to a difficult-to-access location, Bloomberg reports. It could potentially slow occupants' efforts to get out of the SUV or pickup when the electrical system loses power. It's now a very convoluted process that involves removing an unlabeled panel and pulling a release cord. Sure, that's easy enough if you know what's going on, but God forbid you're in some sort of emergency or panic situation. The results of a design like that could be lethal. At the very least, Rivian has seen the error of its ways. Sure, it won't look as clean from a design standpoint, but it will certainly be safer.