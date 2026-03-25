The Only Thing Better Than An El Camino/GNX Mashup Is This El Camino/GNX Mashup With A 470-HP Buick Racing V6
The smart thing to do right now is hoard cash, I get that. Ask any one of those so-called "certified fiduciaries," and they'll probably tell you the last thing you should spend your money on is a durable good of unknown quality that will likely also cost a small fortune to use regularly, and if you only care about "being responsible," they're probably right. But where's the fun in listening to some spreadsheet dork who's never even seen a brake-stand burnout? The cure to all that ails you is this 1984 Chevrolet El Camino that looks like a GNX and rocks a Buick Racing V6.
Now, don't get me wrong, the regular Buick GNX already kicks so much ass, rapper Kendrick Lamar dedicated an entire album to it, but that doesn't mean the GNX is without flaws. For example, there's plenty of room in the trunk for things like luggage, but good luck turning it into a decent redneck hot tub. Oh, and while we're at it, why's there so much weight over the rear wheels? If you're going to successfully peel out of every liquor store parking lot you encounter, we gotta add some lightness over those rear wheels. Raise hell, praise Dale, y'all.
Buick was, of course, too cowardly to ever address those concerns. But thankfully, one enterprising wrencher was willing to step in and build the Grand Camino the world deserved, using a turbocharged, 4.1-liter V6 that makes a dyno-verified 470 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque. It won't come cheap, but I would bet every dollar I have to my name that no matter what it eventually sells for, the winner will still feel like they got an incredible deal.
Better than OEM
The Regal that Buick eventually turned into the GNX and the El Camino were both built on the same platform, so it's not like this idea shouldn't have worked. Part of what makes it so great in the first place is that you only have to think about it for maybe half a second before you realize it's genius. But what's really impressive is just how well-done the conversion looks. We're still talking about someone else's project, so there's no telling what gremlins are hiding just below the surface, but based on what you can see in the photos, the seller wasn't lying when they said it looks like "it was done by GM themselves, or even better!"
The panel gaps might not be Porsche-tight, and I haven't seen this one in person, but I fully believe every single body panel is straighter and better-assembled than any El Camino or GNX that originally rolled off the line. And just look at that interior. This thing is clean, and the sight of that upholstery keeps giving me flashbacks to riding around in my Good Grandad's much more pedestrian '90s Buick. I'm pretty sure I can smell the memories of that interior through my screen, and oh god, how is it so dusty in here? Must be all the pollen. The pollen has been so bad lately.
It isn't just that the car's clean, though. It looks like the people who built this car spent some serious time, money, and energy getting everything exactly right. I love that they were willing to dedicate so much effort to combining two cars known for their abysmal material and build quality. Throw in the suspension upgrades and the racing engine, and you've got yourself a truly unique car you'll likely be able to enjoy the hell out of driving for many years to come.
Oh, and if 470 hp isn't enough for you, the seller says they believe the engine can handle up to 800 hp. Even if you don't love the decision to stick with a four-speed automatic, I get the feeling you won't mind as much with the boost cranked up to make more power than a Hellcat. Others may not understand the appeal, but if you buy this car, I promise you Jalopnik has your back 100%, because this thing is incredible. Just promise me you won't crash, because this car may have everything you need to have fun, but it definitely doesn't have airbags.