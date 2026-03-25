The Only Thing Better Than An El Camino/GNX Mashup Is This El Camino/GNX Mashup With A 470-HP Buick Racing V6

The Regal that Buick eventually turned into the GNX and the El Camino were both built on the same platform, so it's not like this idea shouldn't have worked. Part of what makes it so great in the first place is that you only have to think about it for maybe half a second before you realize it's genius. But what's really impressive is just how well-done the conversion looks. We're still talking about someone else's project, so there's no telling what gremlins are hiding just below the surface, but based on what you can see in the photos, the seller wasn't lying when they said it looks like "it was done by GM themselves, or even better!"

The panel gaps might not be Porsche-tight, and I haven't seen this one in person, but I fully believe every single body panel is straighter and better-assembled than any El Camino or GNX that originally rolled off the line. And just look at that interior. This thing is clean, and the sight of that upholstery keeps giving me flashbacks to riding around in my Good Grandad's much more pedestrian '90s Buick. I'm pretty sure I can smell the memories of that interior through my screen, and oh god, how is it so dusty in here? Must be all the pollen. The pollen has been so bad lately.

Cars & Bids

It isn't just that the car's clean, though. It looks like the people who built this car spent some serious time, money, and energy getting everything exactly right. I love that they were willing to dedicate so much effort to combining two cars known for their abysmal material and build quality. Throw in the suspension upgrades and the racing engine, and you've got yourself a truly unique car you'll likely be able to enjoy the hell out of driving for many years to come.

Oh, and if 470 hp isn't enough for you, the seller says they believe the engine can handle up to 800 hp. Even if you don't love the decision to stick with a four-speed automatic, I get the feeling you won't mind as much with the boost cranked up to make more power than a Hellcat. Others may not understand the appeal, but if you buy this car, I promise you Jalopnik has your back 100%, because this thing is incredible. Just promise me you won't crash, because this car may have everything you need to have fun, but it definitely doesn't have airbags.