Cars, Trucks And SUVs Most Likely To Last 200,000 Miles Or More, According To Consumer Reports
Sometimes, you buy a car knowing you'll only keep it for a few years, and that's perfectly fine. Go buy that Miata before you start having kids. You deserve it. Other times, you walk into the dealership looking for a car that's going to last until the heat death of the universe. Whether it's because you want to keep it for the next 15 years or because you have one of those jobs where it feels like you're constantly on the road, you want something that will work for a long time. The good news is, in addition to being safer than ever, it also isn't uncommon for most new cars to easily last past 100,000 miles. What about 200,000 miles, though?
While there are no guarantees, past reliability does tend to be a strong predictor of future reliability, and thanks to their annual member survey, our friends at Consumer Reports have all sorts of data on long-term reliability. Recently, they released a list of the vehicles that owners report lasting past the 200,000-mile mark with the most frequency. That doesn't mean other vehicles won't last 200,000 miles, but if you're gambling $30,000 or more on a new vehicle, the cars, trucks and SUVS on this list are the ones that are the most likely to make it. As you can imagine, it's mostly Toyotas, but if you aren't a Toyota fan, don't worry. There are several non-Toyotas, too.
Toyota Tundra
Toyota's had an issue with some redesigned Tundra engines grenading themselves, which you might have thought would have kept the Tundra off the list, but that's not the case. You definitely want to be aware of the recall and keep an eye out for other potential problems, although that should have been fixed by now. Will other problems crop up in the future? Maybe. As reliable as the Tundra has been in the past and considering how many examples have made it past the 200,000-mile mark, you'd think Toyota would at least be good about issuing recalls and fixing any problems that crop up for free.
Still, it's totally understandable if you aren't entirely confident dropping $70,000 on a truck with an asterisk next to its inclusion on this list. Especially since it isn't even the highest-ranked full-size truck on this list. With an overall score of 54, you can probably do better.
Toyota Sienna
Three-row SUVs are all the rage these days, but if you want a family hauler that will last, you're going to want the Toyota Sienna. Sure, it's a minivan, and minivans are lame, but do you really think anyone thinks the Subaru Ascent is cool? Really? Everyone who gets the minivan is happier, healthier and more attractive because minivans are designed specifically to take the headache out of transporting kids. If you already have kids and drive them around in something else, a new Sienna will make you wonder why you ever considered anything that wasn't a minivan.
Is it entirely possible that I'm overselling the benefits of a minivan, and a better life actually isn't possible? Sure. Isn't it at least worth a test drive to find out, though? If I'm wrong, and the Sienna isn't actually the best family hauler you've ever experienced, please direct your angry emails to akalmowitz at jalopnik dot com.
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is old, and it definitely isn't the best compact crossover that you can buy, especially if you were planning to use it for kids. The rear doors don't open as wide as the Honda CR-V's, making it particularly annoying to deal with booster seats. That said, there's nothing specifically wrong with the RAV4, and these things do have a reputation for being incredibly reliable. If your main requirement when you buy is making sure it runs well past 200,000 miles, the RAV4 may be the compact crossover for you.
The hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are higher-rated, so if you can afford the higher price, they're probably worth looking at, especially if you plan to keep it for 15 years. In the short-term, getting 30 percent better gas mileage won't make up for spending several thousand dollars to get the hybrid, but over the course of 200,000 miles? It's hard to see how you'd regret that decision unless you're paying over MSRP.
Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra
Mechanically, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are essentially identical. They have slightly different designs, and you may not be able to buy them at the same dealership, but when it comes to things such as reliability, they're the same truck. They also both come with a strong likelihood of lasting longer than 200,000 miles, so if you're in the market for a truck that will last that long, pick your poison.
They also both happen to be better-reviewed than the Toyota Tundra, earning an overall score of 64 in a segment where the highest score is a 68. Let your friends pay over sticker to get a Tundra while you slip in and get a Silverado or Sierra that will be both a better truck and also more likely to make it past 200,000 miles.
Ford F-150
While all the nice things I said about the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are true, the Ford F-150 is actually the full-size truck that Consumer Reports' data shows is the most likely to make it past the 200,000-mile mark. Sadly, a Jalopnik post about a Consumer Reports list likely won't be enough to stop the haters from regurgitating "Found On Road Dead" instinctively, but yet again, we're looking at a full-size truck that's better-reviewed than the Toyota Tundra while also being about as likely as it gets to last beyond 200,000 miles.
The Ram 1500 is probably still the better truck when new, but if it's less reliable and won't last as long, is it really the better truck? That's up to you to decide, but if it were my money, I'd probably go with the Ford.
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota finally redesigned the Tacoma after what felt like 50 years, which was huge news for those of us who were brave enough to admit the old Tacoma wasn't very comfortable. It still isn't, and there are definitely better mid-size trucks that you can buy. Heck, Consumer Reports gives the Jeep Gladiator a better overall score than it gave the Tacoma. On the other hand, if you're buying a truck to keep for a long time, you'll probably appreciate having fewer things to fix over the next 15 years more than you'll wish the ride had been more comfortable and the interior.
Do keep in mind, though, that while I'm not aware of any engine issues, the new Tacoma has had some transmission issues that should have been resolved by now. If you do run into a problem, Toyota will fix it for you for free, but it's still something to be aware of when buying, especially if the dealer wants more than MSRP.
Toyota Highlander
Like the RAV4, the Toyota Highlander is also old. It's a three-row crossover, too, which makes it the sworn enemy of Team Minivan. And yet, if you insist on buying a lifted minivan without sliding doors, you're going to have a hard time beating the Highlander. Turns out, the same people who know how to build the best minivan also know how to build the best minivan-that-technically-isn't-a-minivan. And since it's so likely to last 200,000 miles, you can expect it to still be on the road by the time your youngest leaves for college.
While a lot of older Toyotas lean heavily on their reliability to sell cars that aren't otherwise competitive anymore, the Highlander bucks that trend, with the Highlander Hybrid taking the top spot in Consumer Reports' three-row crossover rankings. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid may have outperformed the Highlander Hybrid in the road test, but a lower reliability score means the two are tied with overall scores of 81.
Toyota Corolla
If you have more than $40,000 to spend, you can get an all-wheel drive Corolla hatchback with a turbocharged, 300-horsepower engine and a manual transmission that will tear up any track you take it to. Sadly, you can't feel any of that sporty spirit in the regular Corollas that most people drive, but what you do get is an inexpensive, reliable car that gets great gas mileage.
Buy the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid if you want the best compact car right out of the box, but the Corolla Hybrid's slightly better reliability makes it the better buy if you plan to keep it for a long time. And while some hybrids are significantly more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts, you'll only pay $1,500 more to get much better gas mileage. If you don't make your money back over 200,000 miles, there's something wrong with your car.
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius isn't just likely to last beyond 200,000 miles; it's one of the new cars that's most likely to do so. Despite all the anti-electric, "What are you going to do when you have to replace the battery?" hysteria, the Prius has proven that hybrid batteries can also come with bulletproof dependability. And while previous versions of the Prius were basically fuel-efficient and reliable at the expense of all else, the new Prius looks fantastic and is actually, against all odds, cool.
You don't get much refinement from Toyota's four-cylinder engines, and that's an issue with the Prius, too, but with the styling finally sorted out, that's about the only complaint anyone is going to have unless they don't like the compromises made in the rear that allowed it to look so darn sleek and desirable in the first place.
Honda Accord
When Honda revealed the new Accord, Jalopnik's first reaction was that it looked fantastic. In a world of LOOK AT ME styling, the new Accord was subtle but still handsome. Commenters, however, strongly disagreed. There's a lot more to a car than just the way it looks, though, and if you're the kind of person who wants a car that will last at least 200,000 miles, odds are, you're OK with buying a car you think looks a little boring.
Spend some time making sure you find the front seats comfortable, but if you're good there, you'll probably love everything else about the car you'll probably drive for the next 15 years. If you're looking for a separate Accord Hybrid, though, it doesn't exist anymore. Instead, a hybrid powertrain comes standard on all mid-range Accords and higher.
Honda CR-V
Plenty of people read my complaint about the Toyota RAV4's rear doors not opening wide enough and dismissed it as silly or nitpicky. And to some degree, maybe it is. No everyone has kids or even regularly loads up the back of their compact crossover. If you thought it was a valid point, though, maybe the Honda CR-V is a better choice for you. It's still a compact crossover, and it's still about as likely as it gets to last past 200,000 miles, but it also feels like Honda pays closer attention to smaller things such as interior storage, door openings, fuel doors, etc.
You might find yourself wishing the CR-V was quicker, and some of its competitors get better gas mileage. Still, the new CR-V is the kind of easy-to-live-with SUV that you'll probably enjoy driving more in 10 or 15 years than some of the other vehicles that made this list.
Toyota Camry
For the final entry on this list — the car you can most expect will make it past 200,000 miles — I would have loved it if there was a surprise. Like, maybe the Porsche 718 is so dang reliable, you'd be foolish to buy something practical and reliable instead? But no, there is no surprise. I mean, you should probably still buy a manual 718 if you can afford it, but the car that takes the number one spot is none other than the Toyota Camry. You're all shocked, I know.
If you want to get technical, Toyota just gave the Camry a heavy refresh, not a full redesign. Still, the new Camry Hybrid is Consumer Reports' top-ranked mid-size sedan. The number two mid-size sedan? The non-hybrid Toyota Camry. So if you tend to like the same kinds of cars that Consumer Reports does, you're probably going to absolutely love the new Camry. And you better hope you do, too, because if you buy one, it isn't going to die on you anytime soon.