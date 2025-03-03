Cars, Trucks And SUVs Most Likely To Last 200,000 Miles Or More, According To Consumer Reports

Sometimes, you buy a car knowing you'll only keep it for a few years, and that's perfectly fine. Go buy that Miata before you start having kids. You deserve it. Other times, you walk into the dealership looking for a car that's going to last until the heat death of the universe. Whether it's because you want to keep it for the next 15 years or because you have one of those jobs where it feels like you're constantly on the road, you want something that will work for a long time. The good news is, in addition to being safer than ever, it also isn't uncommon for most new cars to easily last past 100,000 miles. What about 200,000 miles, though?

While there are no guarantees, past reliability does tend to be a strong predictor of future reliability, and thanks to their annual member survey, our friends at Consumer Reports have all sorts of data on long-term reliability. Recently, they released a list of the vehicles that owners report lasting past the 200,000-mile mark with the most frequency. That doesn't mean other vehicles won't last 200,000 miles, but if you're gambling $30,000 or more on a new vehicle, the cars, trucks and SUVS on this list are the ones that are the most likely to make it. As you can imagine, it's mostly Toyotas, but if you aren't a Toyota fan, don't worry. There are several non-Toyotas, too.