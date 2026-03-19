Rising Gas Prices Have Already Cost U.S. Drivers An Extra $4 Billion

Currently, AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.884. Or at least it was at the time of writing. Odds are, in the time it took for this post to make it through editing and onto our blogsite, that number is now higher. And once it hits $3.98, a gallon of gas will officially cost $1 more than it did before Republicans decided to start killing Iranians again. Considering how much driving U.S. drivers do, those higher prices add up fast, with Trump and Netanyahu's war already costing us roughly $4 billion more at the pump.

That figure comes from GasBuddy and its head analyst Patrick De Haan, who, incidentally, also makes a great follow if you're on BlueSky and looking for more data on gas prices. According to De Haan, GasBuddy's data shows that compared to what we were paying before the war, Americans are spending at least an extra $350 million per day on gas. And in total, Trump's completely unnecessary war has forced drivers to spend $3.7 billion more than they would have without the war. Except that post is a day old, and even if that $350 million daily estimate is outdated, as long as I can still add correctly, we've already crossed the $4 billion mark.

In case I wasn't already clear enough about this, we aren't talking about how much drivers are paying in total. That $4 billion is the extra money we would have had to spend on gas if Trump hadn't ignored intelligence assessments, attacked Iran again, and driven gas prices through the roof. Say what you will about the 79-year-old Republican in the White House, but he sure is good at making everything less affordable.