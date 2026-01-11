What Causes A Spark Plug To Eject (And How To Fix It)

It doesn't matter what type of vehicle you drive or which type of spark plug you're using. If your car has an internal combustion gasoline engine, it has the potential to eject a spark plug — although some engines are more likely to do so than others. Ford Triton engines, including 4.6-liter, 5.4-liter, and 6.8-liter varieties from 1997-2003, are infamous for ejecting spark plugs. The Triton engine was designed for use in F-Series pickups, E-Series vans, and Expedition SUVs, but some iterations saw limited use in the company's sportier vehicles, like the Mustang Cobra R.

Some factors, like poor cylinder head designs with threaded sections that are too short to accept spark plugs, contribute to spark plug ejection. But the amount of torque applied during spark plug installation can cause ejection in just about any engine. Even if a torque wrench is too mundane to make the list of your favorite automotive specialty tools, it's something you should always have in your tool kit, especially if you're changing spark plugs.

Spark plugs must be torqued to the proper specification to get the best results. Consult a technical manual for the specific spark plug torque spec used in your car. Installing spark plugs without enough torque can cause them to vibrate loose and damage the cylinder head's threads before making their exit. On the other hand, installing them too tightly can damage the threads of the cylinder head and spark plug. Those weakened and damaged threads can also result in spark plug ejection.