Signs Your Car's Nuts And Bolts Weren't Torqued To Spec

There are a myriad of things you can be irrationally scared about when behind the wheel of a car. You might want to avoid a "Final Destination" situation involving a lumber truck by staying a few car lengths further back, for example. But another irrational fear we've likely all experienced at some point is the thought of a wheel fleeing from the car while we're motoring along; the last thing you want is car parts falling off while you're driving. While this is not exactly common, it can happen, and from a very simple oversight: not tightening up your lug nuts to the correct torque spec. These aren't the only nuts and bolts that need to be torqued up correctly on your car, either, as virtually every fixing will have a manufacturer-set correct torque setting.

For the uninitiated, torque is essentially a measurement of how much force is applied when something is tightened up. Apply too little torque when tightening, and the wheel bolt could work itself free. If you apply too much torque, you could damage the bolt or restrict movement of the part behind it. So, rather than just going for finger-tight, or hitting it with an impact wrench until you hear that "ugga-dugga" sound a few times, perhaps you should be paying closer attention to the recommended torque settings. If you've purchased a used car or had someone else carry out maintenance for you, then you can still look out for a few tell-tale signs that point to something being torqued up incorrectly. Thread damage and loosening over time are just a couple of clues you should be keeping an eye out for.