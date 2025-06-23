Should You Be Using A Torque Wrench On Oil Drain Plugs?

It's fine to remove an oil drain plug with a wrench or socket. But should you use a torque wrench when reinstalling the drain plug (assuming you don't have a quick drain plug)? It seems like a simple question, but opinions are all over the place, ranging from "It's mandatory" to "I've never done it in 50 years" within the same forum post. So what's the right answer?

You can find handy charts listing oil drain plug torque specs for most cars built between 1992 and 2011. The fact that there are torque specs at all is a clear indication that the auto manufacturers want you to follow them. A torque wrench is the tool to make sure a bolt is just the right amount tight, not too much or too little. Therefore, the technically correct answer is that you should use a torque wrench to tighten oil drain plugs.

However, you shouldn't have problems with not using a torque wrench on oil drain plugs. These torque specs are very low, 18 to 25 lb-ft in most cases. With enough experience, it's possible to simply tighten the drain plug by feel to "snug," or perhaps "gutentight" if working on a German car.