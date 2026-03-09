Saudi Arabia Is Trying New Methods To Keep Selling Oil

Saudi Arabia is in a tough spot right now. It relies on income from oil and tourism, and neither of those are moving while bombs fall across the middle east. The solution? Sell oil that's already made it past the Strait of Hormuz, through some unusual avenues. From Bloomberg:

Saudi Aramco has offered prompt crude supply through a series of rare tenders, as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz traps shipments and forces a rerouting of flows via the Red Sea. The world's largest crude exporter has offered three grades — Arab Extra Light, Arab Heavy and its flagship Arab Light, according to traders with direct knowledge of the matter. It's offered a total of roughly 4.6 million barrels of those varieties in recent days, said the traders, asking not to be named as they aren't authorized to speak to the media. Some of the oil was offered on a delivered basis from a supertanker, carrying 2 million barrels of crude, positioned near Taiwan, which was eventually purchased by a Japanese refiner at a $30-to-$40 a barrel premium to official selling prices, traders said. The remainder would be for loading at the port of Yanbu on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, as well as from Ain Sokhna in Egypt.

Usually oil is sold as futures, paying now for oil to be delivered later. The spot market, how Aramco is moving oil right now, is based on real-time exchanges — trading oil for cash, today. That works while Aramco has inventory outside the Persian Gulf, but it won't help much once that supply dries up.