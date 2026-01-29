Which Chevys Led The Pack In 2025, And Which Fell Behind

Of the Chevrolet models sold in the U.S. in 2025, it is the light-duty Silverado truck that has benefitted most from the brand's imperious performance. It sold as many as 362,909 units, which was some 1.2% more than the 358,771 trucks moved the previous year. The Equinox, meanwhile, retained its position as Chevrolet's best-selling SUV, as sales increased by 32.1% after a total of 274,356 units found new homes, against 207,730 in 2024. One would assume the compact crossover SUV will retain its appeal thanks to thorough revisions it received to kick-start its fourth generation in 2025. Chevrolet has made the new model stand out even further with a beautifully designed exterior and very generous interior space.

The tech count is good, too, with an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all coming as standard. But the fourth-generation Equinox will have also been helped by its bargain prices. Faced with a cost-of-living crisis, Americans have long been very keen on affordable cars, and in the sub-$30,000 Equinox, many could have found what they desired at what presumably felt like the right price. Especially after GM confirmed it "sold nearly 700,000 Chevrolet and Buick models with starting prices below $30,000."

With prices starting from around $22,000, the subcompact Chevrolet Trax is another crossover SUV that's presumably leveraged its affordable prices to drive sales. Some 206,339 examples were delivered last year, representing a near-3% rise in sales compared with 2024. But that's not to say the more expensive Chevrolet models are short on appeal, as the likes of the Chevy Traverse (148,278 units) and Tahoe (114,202) also sold well despite their slightly higher prices.