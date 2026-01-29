Which Chevys Led The Pack In 2025, And Which Fell Behind
With 2026 now in full swing, New Year's Eve parties are just a distant (and, for some, slightly blurry) memory, but you'd think the higher-ups at Chevrolet would still be in a party mood. Their umbrella brands collectively sold more than 2.85 million units in 2025, clocking a 6% increase over 2024 while outselling all other car brands in the U.S. in the process. The year-end figures reveal around 64% of those sales come from Chevrolet, which shifted more than 1.8 million units over the entirety of 2025.
That's up 4.7% versus 2024, marking Chevy's fourth year of consecutive retail share growth. This performance was supported by a strong year for Chevy SUVs, as they accounted for over 1 million sales in the U.S. last year. Chevy's trucks were also big winners in 2025, with the Silverado recording its strongest sales in five years, after moving 588,709 units across its heavy-duty, medium-duty, light-duty, and EV models. This represents a jump of 5.1% on 2024. That said, the Chevy vehicles didn't all contribute equally to sales success in 2025. Some lost ground while others gained. Hence, we've pored over the data to give you the winners and losers.
The Equinox and Silverado 1500 lead the pack of Chevrolet's biggest-selling new cars in 2025
Of the Chevrolet models sold in the U.S. in 2025, it is the light-duty Silverado truck that has benefitted most from the brand's imperious performance. It sold as many as 362,909 units, which was some 1.2% more than the 358,771 trucks moved the previous year. The Equinox, meanwhile, retained its position as Chevrolet's best-selling SUV, as sales increased by 32.1% after a total of 274,356 units found new homes, against 207,730 in 2024. One would assume the compact crossover SUV will retain its appeal thanks to thorough revisions it received to kick-start its fourth generation in 2025. Chevrolet has made the new model stand out even further with a beautifully designed exterior and very generous interior space.
The tech count is good, too, with an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all coming as standard. But the fourth-generation Equinox will have also been helped by its bargain prices. Faced with a cost-of-living crisis, Americans have long been very keen on affordable cars, and in the sub-$30,000 Equinox, many could have found what they desired at what presumably felt like the right price. Especially after GM confirmed it "sold nearly 700,000 Chevrolet and Buick models with starting prices below $30,000."
With prices starting from around $22,000, the subcompact Chevrolet Trax is another crossover SUV that's presumably leveraged its affordable prices to drive sales. Some 206,339 examples were delivered last year, representing a near-3% rise in sales compared with 2024. But that's not to say the more expensive Chevrolet models are short on appeal, as the likes of the Chevy Traverse (148,278 units) and Tahoe (114,202) also sold well despite their slightly higher prices.
The Chevrolet Blazer and Trailblazer have work to do
Although they are far from being the least popular new Chevrolets in 2025, the Blazer and Trailblazer struggled with weakening demand. Sales of the gasoline-fueled Blazer fell 11.5% from 52,576 units in 2024 to 46,531 in 2025. The Blazer EV didn't do much better. After a strong first nine months that saw it ship over 20,000 units, sales of the electric midsize SUV took a substantial hit in the fourth quarter as it plummeted to 1,812 units, down 77% on the previous year when 7,883 deliveries were made between October and December. Those deliveries helped the Chevy EV reach a total of 22,637 units sold in 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.1%.
Then there's the Chevrolet Trailblazer, fresh from its 2024 redesign. Even with its relatively cheap price tag, the compact SUV saw a noticeable drop year-over-year as sales continue to freefall since the revamp. Chevy moved 111,011 units in 2023, but sales fell to 104,398 units in 2024 and then dropped again in 2025, falling by 2.9% to 101,363. A lot of other Chevy vehicles have seen steeper drops in their sales figures, however. Sales of the Corvette, for example, were down 26.4% versus 2024 after 24,533 of the supercars were delivered last year, compared to 33,330 in 2024. The Chevrolet Low Cab Forward (LCF) also fell by a significant 27.6% last year, but the biggest drop, understandably, was for the now-discontinued Chevrolet Malibu, which ceased production in November 2024. The family sedan reported a decline of 91.5% after having shifted only 10,026 units in 2025 as opposed to the 117,319 it moved in 2024.