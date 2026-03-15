With Gas Prices Rising, What Are The Most Efficient Ways To Get Around?

We started a war with Iran earlier this month, and it's already come back to bite us in ways both predictable and so, so very predictable. The big one you've likely already noticed is the cost of fuel: Gas has shot up and keeps rising, while increased diesel costs for the trucking industry are set to boost the prices of everything else. Now, more than ever, you're likely looking to save a few bucks on your daily commute.

Lucky for you, I've compiled a list of vehicles sorted by their efficiency: Gas, electric, it doesn't matter. The key metric here is energy spent per mile traveled, which we can determine for any means of propulsion. I'm standardizing everything to kilowatt-hours per mile, since automakers brag about that stat for EVs and we can convert it easily enough in gas cars — a gallon of gasoline holds about 33.7 kWh of energy, according to the EPA. So, with that target metric, let's look at some vehicles in increasing order of efficiency.