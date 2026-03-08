Scared Of Rising Gas Prices? This EV Lease Deal Is The Cheapest In The Country
I don't know if you've noticed this, but gas is a little more expensive than it was a week ago. That may not be as big of a deal in Kansas, where gas still averages $2.87, but something tells me the folks in Hawaii paying $4.45 for a gallon of gas aren't happy about it. There's no telling what the future might hold, but it sure doesn't look like we're going to see any relief anytime soon, not with Qatar's energy minister suggesting oil may soon hit $150 a barrel. Which is kind of a problem in a country where so many people are forced to drive everywhere all the time.
With gas prices rising and so much uncertainty about the future, it would be understandable if you found yourself looking for ways to save money on gas. And while, generally speaking, spending a bunch of money on a brand new car to save money is what those of us in the biz call "a bad idea," there's currently one lease deal available on an EV that might actually be cheap enough to tempt you anyway, at least depending on how much you drive. And that's the Hyundai Ioniq 6.
$189 a month
According to CarsDirect, you can lease a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for as little as $189 a month for 24 months. There's an additional $3,999 due at signing that brings the effective cost up to $355 a month, and you'll also owe taxes, so this probably isn't one of those situations where the money you save on gas will basically make the car free. The good news is, it's not one of those ultra-low-mileage leases that we tend to see paired with ultra-low prices, and 12,000 miles a year should cover plenty of driving.
For an extra $10 a month, though, you can upgrade from the Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range to the SE Long Range, which boosts your maximum range from 240 miles to 342. Even as someone who's convinced Americans way overestimate how much range they would actually need from an EV, that's a deal I'd take in a heartbeat.
Even with free charging, there's no way you'd save enough on $4/gallon gas driving 12,000 miles a year to cover the cost of the lease, and that's assuming you even qualify for the $189 lease rate. But if you were already thinking about getting a new car and don't want to play the gas price game for the next couple years, you're going to have a hard time finding a better deal on a new EV.
Alternatively, used Ioniq 6 models are also incredibly affordable, and prices on the least-expensive ones are already well under $20,000. Those deals aren't as rare as you might think, either. The listing I linked to may be the cheapest one I could find in the country, but I also counted more than 40 Ioniq 6 listings advertised for less than $20,000. Even if you don't love the styling, that's a heck of a lot of car for $17,000 or so. And with the Ioniq 6 not returning for the 2026 model year, going used will soon be your only option.