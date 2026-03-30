Callaway's Sledgehammer Corvette Was Faster Than The Veyron 17 Years Earlier

The 1980s were an era when the automotive world was obsessed with breaking the 200-mph barrier. In 1987, Ferrari had unleashed the F40, a carbon fiber legend and the first to do it, topping out at 202.68 mph. It was a feat its direct competitors like the Lamborghini Countach (183 mph) couldn't match, but the rarer Porsche 959 Sport (210.64 mph) did. However, across the Atlantic, in Old Lyme, Connecticut, a soft-spoken genius named Reeves Callaway was on track to make these supercars feel irrelevant in matters of speed. The car was the Callaway Sledgehammer.

Now, most enthusiasts credit the Bugatti Veyron as the founder of the 250 mph club. The Sledgehammer beat it to the punch by a staggering 17 years. On October 26, 1988, at the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, Ohio, the Sledgehammer clocked a verified 254.76 mph top speed. For context, 17 years later, the Veyron touched 253.81 mph. And that was 20 years ago!

The Callaway Sledgehammer wasn't just a dragster; it was a car that could actually survive a road trip. The Callaway team drove the Sledgehammer 700 miles from Connecticut to Ohio for the record run, shattered the world record, and then, just for the heck of it, drove the car back home in the rain.

And this wasn't a stripped-out sports car; it retained its full factory interior, power-adjustable sports seats, the Delco Bose cassette stereo, and even a functioning air conditioner. It was a 255-mph land missile you could drive to the supermarket to get groceries. Reeves Callaway set out to prove that the American muscle car could be both brutal and sophisticated. The resulting Sledgehammer remains the ultimate expression of the Corvette C4 platform.