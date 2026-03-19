At $33,000, Is This 1987 Twin Turbo Callaway Corvette Too Much Of A Good Deal?

If some is good, then more must be better, right? That's the thinking behind today's Nice Price or No Dice Callaway Corvette, as it has not one but two turbos feeding its brawny V8. We'll have to decide if the only thing this cool 'Vette needs less of is its asking price.

Neon is an inert noble gas that, while scarce here on Earth, ranks fifth in abundance in the universe, its production resulting from nuclear fusion in stars. When an electric current is passed through neon in isolation, it produces a noticeable glow, giving us the gas's most common use: neon signs.

Chrysler chose the Neon nameplate for its line of compact cars in the 1990s and early 2000s. Sold as both a Dodge and a Plymouth, the car's origins may not have been as dramatic as those of its monoatomic gas namesake, but it still acquitted itself well in the market. Few of them are left these days, but we managed to snag one for our contest yesterday. That 1998 Dodge Neon had modest miles, cheerful and tidy upholstery, and, unfortunately, an automatic transmission. The manuals being much more fun, that affected opinions on the car's $3,999 price tag. So too did the seller's complete lack of background or maintenance history on the car. Ultimately, cheap won out as the Neon lit up our poll with a 66% 'Nice Price' win.