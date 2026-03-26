Lamborghini CEO Says It's 'Missing A Grand Touring Car,' But Has No Interest In A Sedan Or Another SUV
When you think of Lamborghini, I'm sure you think of the most obnoxious, over-the-top, coked-out supercars you can imagine. In reality, the company's best-selling model is the Urus crossover, so it makes some sense that Lambo would want to dip its big Italian toe back into the waters of more practical vehicles. The thing is, it killed plans for its next semi-practical vehicle — the all-electric Lanzador four-seater — back in February. However, that doesn't mean a future grand tourer from Lambo is out of the question. But, if it does show up, it's not going to be a sedan or another SUV.
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Road & Track that what's currently missing from the brand is a "grand touring car. A 2-door 2+2." He added that the automaker has "ruled out a sedan and a small SUV" as possibilities for lineup expansion. Stephen, I like where your head is at. From where I'm sitting, this sort of car sounds like a direct replacement for the Lanzador EV concept — especially since Lambo is focusing on a 2+2 form factor.
Obviously, there's no word on what will power it or anything of that nature, but if I were a betting man, I'd wager that this car will more likely than not be powered by some sort of plug-in hybrid motor. As we previously reported, Lamborghini wants all of its cars to be PHEVs by 2030, and Winkelmann has said in the past he wants the company to continue building internal combustion engines "for as long as possible."
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During Winkelmann's interview with R&T, he made sure to say that the future of an electric car at Lamborghini wasn't completely dead. Of course, back in February, he said the target market was "close to zero," but that's neither here nor there. In any case, over the weekend, the executive said the brand is still "continuing to work on the EV idea." He said that Lamborghini wants "to be ready when the time comes," but he reiterated that it wouldn't be "before 2030."
A 2+2 grand tourer from Lamborghini would be the perfect car for its lineup right now. I mean, the Revuelto and Temerario aren't exactly long-distance cruisers, and the Urus SE — while a great GT car — isn't quite as delicate as you'd really like a true grand tourer to be. If I had to guess, since this thing certainly wouldn't be electric, it'll be front-engined, which means it'll be the first non-SUV front-engined Lambo since the Espada went out of production in 1978.
It would honestly be very cool to see Lamborghini put out a car to compete directly with stuff like the Mercedes-AMG GT63S E-Performance, Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin DB12 and Bentley Continental GT.