Lamborghini CEO Says It's 'Missing A Grand Touring Car,' But Has No Interest In A Sedan Or Another SUV

When you think of Lamborghini, I'm sure you think of the most obnoxious, over-the-top, coked-out supercars you can imagine. In reality, the company's best-selling model is the Urus crossover, so it makes some sense that Lambo would want to dip its big Italian toe back into the waters of more practical vehicles. The thing is, it killed plans for its next semi-practical vehicle — the all-electric Lanzador four-seater — back in February. However, that doesn't mean a future grand tourer from Lambo is out of the question. But, if it does show up, it's not going to be a sedan or another SUV.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Road & Track that what's currently missing from the brand is a "grand touring car. A 2-door 2+2." He added that the automaker has "ruled out a sedan and a small SUV" as possibilities for lineup expansion. Stephen, I like where your head is at. From where I'm sitting, this sort of car sounds like a direct replacement for the Lanzador EV concept — especially since Lambo is focusing on a 2+2 form factor.

Obviously, there's no word on what will power it or anything of that nature, but if I were a betting man, I'd wager that this car will more likely than not be powered by some sort of plug-in hybrid motor. As we previously reported, Lamborghini wants all of its cars to be PHEVs by 2030, and Winkelmann has said in the past he wants the company to continue building internal combustion engines "for as long as possible."