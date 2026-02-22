Here's How Much A 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Second-hand electric car values aren't always as strong as those of their internal combustion-powered counterparts, with some EVs depreciating by as much as $600 a day. It's crazy if you think about it, but concerns about battery degradation, charging nuances, and technological obsolescence are valid in a market where technology and modernity are crucial.
Declining EV prices are bad news for early adopters, but it's good news for buyers in search of a used electric bargain. Case in point, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, which was the German brand's first all-new EV for North America since the e-Golf, which Volkswagen axed in 2020.
Launched in 2021 in Pro, Pro S, and 1st Edition trims, the VW ID.4 had a sub-$45k MSRP, but it has succumbed to a similar fate as the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Kona EV of the same period. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) consumer ratings gave the 2021 VW ID.4 a somewhat terrific 4 out of 5 based on quality, performance, comfort, styling, value for money, and reliability. However, the figures also show it depreciated by 55% in five years, which is equivalent to around $22,000.
That means the 2021 VW ID.4 now has a resale value of about $15,400, while the trade-in value hovers in the $11,800 range. KBB projects the downward trend to continue in the next three years, with ID.4 used car prices falling to about $12,800 and $10,800 by 2027 and 2028, respectively.
Good enough for its time
There was nothing breathtaking or awe-inspiring about the VW ID.4 when it debuted in 2021. Sure, it looked kind of okay. The range is decent (around 250 miles), and the cabin is more spacious than that of a VW Tiguan. But the Jalopnik review of the VW ID.4 concluded it wasn't good enough when matched against its Mustang Mach-E, Model Y, and Volvo XC40 peers. Jason Torchinsky criticised the lack of a front trunk (or frunk), while the ergonomic downsides and plasticky cabin left little to admire.
Still, KBB data has proven that 88 percent of consumers would recommend the 2021 VW ID.4, and they're not alone. Edmunds has given it a 7.9 out of 10 rating, which is enough to earn a Good score. See, it's a good attempt for a first all-new electric car, but its rivals happen to be more engaging, offer more range, and have better interiors, all while being in the same price range.
On the back of such feedback, VW updated the ID.4 in 2024, particularly the high-end Pro trim, giving it more power, more range, and a more user-friendly infotainment screen. For 2026, VW has made the new 12.9-inch touchscreen standard across all trims and all new ID.4s get a more substantial 82 kWh battery to deliver an EPA-estimated 206 to 291 miles of range, depending on the trim and configuration.
The cheapest 2026 Volkswagen ID.4 starts at about $43,500, while the top-tier ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus is under $56,000. The towing capacity is up to 2,200 pounds (RWD) or 2,700 pounds (AWD).