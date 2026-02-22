Here's How Much A 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Second-hand electric car values aren't always as strong as those of their internal combustion-powered counterparts, with some EVs depreciating by as much as $600 a day. It's crazy if you think about it, but concerns about battery degradation, charging nuances, and technological obsolescence are valid in a market where technology and modernity are crucial.

Declining EV prices are bad news for early adopters, but it's good news for buyers in search of a used electric bargain. Case in point, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, which was the German brand's first all-new EV for North America since the e-Golf, which Volkswagen axed in 2020.

Launched in 2021 in Pro, Pro S, and 1st Edition trims, the VW ID.4 had a sub-$45k MSRP, but it has succumbed to a similar fate as the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Kona EV of the same period. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) consumer ratings gave the 2021 VW ID.4 a somewhat terrific 4 out of 5 based on quality, performance, comfort, styling, value for money, and reliability. However, the figures also show it depreciated by 55% in five years, which is equivalent to around $22,000.

That means the 2021 VW ID.4 now has a resale value of about $15,400, while the trade-in value hovers in the $11,800 range. KBB projects the downward trend to continue in the next three years, with ID.4 used car prices falling to about $12,800 and $10,800 by 2027 and 2028, respectively.