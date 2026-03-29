Here's What Happens To All Those IndyCar Tires After A Race

IndyCar tires have come a long way since Ray Harroun — winner of the inaugural Indy 500 in 1911 and, eventually, the inventor of the rear-facing mirror – took the checkered flag while rolling on barely 4.5-inch-wide Firestone tires. Wider 9.2-inch tires were introduced in 1965, while legendary racing driver Mario Andretti began experimenting with staggered rear tire widths in the early '70s when radial tires and rear wings entered the spotlight. And, as you might expect, all of those tires had to go through some serious abuse to even make it there.

The racing teams at IndyCar can go through more than 5,000 tires in a month. It's not unusual for IndyCars to consume up to 1,200 Firestone tires during the Indy 500 weekend, and that includes the tires for practice, qualifying, and the actual race. Another fun fact is that Firestone Racing engineers concoct different tires for the left and right sides of the car, with some having a stiffer or softer construction to compensate for the stresses of racing in oval circuits.

With thousands of custom-made used tires after every race, it's not unusual to wonder where all that spent rubber goes after the victor hoists the trophy and bathes in champagne. As it turns out, IndyCar tires are treated no differently from NASCAR tires and Formula One tires when the festivities end. Firestone takes the tires back, shreds them, and repurposes the rubber for other practical applications.