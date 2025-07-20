What Does NASCAR Do With All Those Used Tires After A Race?

A lot of components face wear and tear in a racecar during NASCAR races, and tires sit high on that list. Race tires are all about grip, not longevity. A NASCAR race tire has to put more than 750 horsepower to the ground and provide maximum traction at 200 miles per hour. A race tire lasts up to 100 miles, and the average length of a race is 400 miles. A NASCAR race team is allotted anywhere between five and 14 tire sets, depending on the race length (a team is allowed five sets to get through practice and qualifying). A racecar typically goes through nine to 14 tire changes during a race.

Four tires per change equates to anywhere between 36 and 56 tires, and if you consider each car in the 40-car NASCAR roster, that's a freaking mountain of tires after each race. No, they don't end up as bonfire fodder for a local festival. The answer lies in where these tires come from.

Since 1954, Goodyear has been NASCAR's official tire sponsor and sole supplier, as well as the resident blimp over its races. Goodyear does not sell the tires to teams; it leases them. At the end of each race, the tires are returned. There are several good reasons Goodyear takes back these tires. There better be, given the logistical nightmare of transporting up to 300,000 used tires across all of NASCAR's race series back every season. What happens to NASCAR tires, in many ways, is quite similar to what happens to F1 tires after a race.