Here's What Happens To F1 Tires After A Race

The "Formula" in Formula 1 racing is a carefully crafted 340-page document with distinct sections for Technical, Sporting, and Financial considerations – at least for this year anyway. The FIA reviews its rule book annually in hopes of continually improving one of the world's most-popular series of sporting events. All of which is to get to the point that F1 takes its rules pretty seriously, and that extends to its rules about the cars' tires. Those rules apply to tires both before and immediately after a race, when they're collected by Pirelli, the current sole supplier of tires for F1.

For example, not only do all cars have to follow rules about everyone using the same tires, but they're also limited to starting each typical race weekend with 20 sets of them. When you consider there are 10 teams on the grid for each race, and 24 races to the season, that works out to about 4,800 tires a year. Keep in mind, also, that Cadillac is joining the series as the first American factory constructor in 2026, so they'll need their tires, too.

It's a lot of rubber from a source that's becoming more and more well-recognized for its health hazards. Looking only at tire dust, the particles that come off tires during driving, which has been called "the DDT of our generation." With that in mind, the short answer to what happens to all those tires is that they get recycled.