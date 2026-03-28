Here's How Much A 2021 Honda Pilot Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Honda entered the three-row utility game in 2003 when it debuted the Pilot, taking on the Toyota Highlander, the Ford Explorer, and others. Fast forward to the present day, and the refreshed 2026 Honda Pilot, with more screens and a bigger grille, starts at north of $50,000 for most trims. For some buyers, that's a budget buster. So, the natural alternative is to shop used.

Dialing back to a 2021 Pilot makes sense in many ways. A depreciation rate of 44% to 45% means you can get three rows of Honda-branded transportation for about the price of a new Civic. This model year also earned an above-average reliability rating from Consumer Reports and a "CR Recommended" badge. The 2021 edition is also new enough to have family-friendly safety tech like automatic emergency braking, and most trims have blind-spot monitoring.

For a more complete look at Honda Pilot depreciation, we analyzed data from CarEdge and iSeeCars. And to put these numbers in perspective, we compared Pilot depreciation against valuation estimates for the 2021 editions of the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, and Chevrolet Traverse. Also in the mix is pricing for the 2021 Pilot from Autotrader's retail marketplace listings.