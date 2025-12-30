Is The Chevrolet Traverse A Reliable Three-Row SUV? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Chevrolet Traverse is a fairly popular name in the midsize three-row SUV segment. Launched in 2009 as a replacement for the TrailBlazer, this unibody crossover SUV attracted plenty of loyal devotees that continue to appreciate its comfort and ability to handle like a much smaller vehicle. There's also the generous cabin and cargo room, as well as how the Traverse stands among other used three-row SUVs with the best real-world fuel economy. But what is it like when it comes to reliability? According to Consumer Reports reliability data for 2011–2026 models, the Traverse reliability treads the line between average and below-average, with 10 out of the 16 models falling in the latter category.

The 2019 and 2024 Chevrolet Traverse are the worst-scoring models of all. On the opposite end, the 2022 model was the only one to earn a better-than-average result. That leaves the 2023, 2021, 2014, 2013, and 2012 as the only other Traverse model years to have performed favorably, given their average reliability ratings. While drivers think the Traverse's reliability could be better, the midsize SUV still performed well in terms of owner satisfaction, with many models scoring above-average.