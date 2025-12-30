Is The Chevrolet Traverse A Reliable Three-Row SUV? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
The Chevrolet Traverse is a fairly popular name in the midsize three-row SUV segment. Launched in 2009 as a replacement for the TrailBlazer, this unibody crossover SUV attracted plenty of loyal devotees that continue to appreciate its comfort and ability to handle like a much smaller vehicle. There's also the generous cabin and cargo room, as well as how the Traverse stands among other used three-row SUVs with the best real-world fuel economy. But what is it like when it comes to reliability? According to Consumer Reports reliability data for 2011–2026 models, the Traverse reliability treads the line between average and below-average, with 10 out of the 16 models falling in the latter category.
The 2019 and 2024 Chevrolet Traverse are the worst-scoring models of all. On the opposite end, the 2022 model was the only one to earn a better-than-average result. That leaves the 2023, 2021, 2014, 2013, and 2012 as the only other Traverse model years to have performed favorably, given their average reliability ratings. While drivers think the Traverse's reliability could be better, the midsize SUV still performed well in terms of owner satisfaction, with many models scoring above-average.
Chevrolet Traverse reliability compared to other popular midsize three-row SUVs?
The Chevrolet Traverse has consistently scored below the average for reliability since its third-generation model debuted for 2024, and the 2026 model is no different. Naturally, this leaves latest version out of the top echelon of its class when it comes to reliability. That honor belongs to the Toyota Grand Highlander, which is in a league of its own thanks to its above-average rating.
No other 2026 midsize three-row SUV achieved a better-than-average rating, but the 2026 Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade did well enough to outrank Chevrolet's offering in the eyes of Consumer Reports. Despite its worse results, the Traverse does manage to rank slightly higher than some rivals for predicted reliability — including the 2026 Mazda CX-90. CR rated the Mazda SUV poor for reliability in its launch year in 2024. While it has since moved up in the rankings, evidenced by the 2025 and 2026 models scoring below-average, the Mazda CX-90's latest reliability scores are still well below the 2026 Chevrolet Traverse's.
Common faults with the third-generation Chevrolet Traverse
In-car electronics appear to be a common pain point for owners of the third-generation Traverse. The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, in particular, received poor ratings from Consumer Reports in this category, with many owners bemoaning the infotainment system. Its screen can freeze, sometimes requiring drivers to stop the car, shut it off, and open the door before it resets. In addition, there have been comments in certain quarters about the driver assist system failing to activate and the radio disconnecting by itself.
Owners of the third-gen Traverse have also been left unimpressed by the SUV's build quality, with some experiencing at least one fault within the interior and exterior. One such issue relates to the lack of adjustment on the third row headrests due to gear mesh issues within the headrest component. As a result, the headrests collide with the second row, preventing the seats from going all the way down and, ultimately, sacrificing some cargo room. Squeaks, rattles, and leaks were also reported to be common problems for a few owners. When it comes to the transmission, some third-gen Traverse models commonly face leaks in the torque converter housing area, mostly due to loose pump bolts. Thankfully, General Motors has since issued a technical service bulletin that addresses the transmission leak issue, which should help a few owners.
What it lacks in strong reliability, the Traverse makes up for with exceptional safety
Seeing as how the Traverse's reputation for reliability isn't exactly great, its impressive sales numbers suggest buyers might have been willing to overlook this shortcoming. It still has quite a few desirable qualities, such as the generous interior, cargo capacity, and good safety performance. The 2025 Traverse was awarded the "Top Safety Pick" rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for its high level of occupant safety. This came after it scored the highest rating of "good" in multiple crash avoidance and crashworthiness tests. It also earned acceptable ratings in tests related to crashes and crash prevention at the SUV's front.
A closer look at the results shows an excellent level of protection for the driver's limbs, and protection for rear occupants was also deemed as good. The 2025 Chevrolet Traverse achieved similarly-impressive results in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's own tests. It earned ratings between four and five stars across all three of the categories it was assessed in, and it managed to achieve a five-star overall score.