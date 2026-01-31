This Is Fine: Drunk Florida Man Attempts To Drive Burning Car With Wife Inside

If your car catches on fire, chances are you'd want to put as much distance as you could between you and the fire as quickly as possible. But not one particular Florida man, who decided this is fine and kept driving until flames engulfed the car, according to WESH. Even worse, his wife was along for the flame-broiled ride.

WFLA reports that a witness saw smoke coming out from under a vehicle as it pulled over. The witness stopped to help, but the car drove off, and flames started to appear. The car stopped again, then inexplicably drove away a second time while still burning. This is the precise opposite of how you should handle a car fire. Eventually, the burning car came to a stop, presumably only after it simply wouldn't keep running.

The driver, Patrick Rinaldi, escaped the burning car, and reportedly just barely managed to get his wife out. We don't know if either of them were hurt in the fire, which also ignited a brush fire. Brevard County Fire Rescue was already battling this when the sheriff's office arrived on the scene.