Hyundai Insteroid Concept Is A Bonkers Gaming-Inspired Widebody Drift Kart Based On The Inster EV
Hyundai Motor Group is on a roll as of late; it produces some of the most daringly designed cars on sale today, from the retro-futuristic electric Ioniq 5, 6, and 9, to the funky Kia K4, EV6 and EV9, and the entire Genesis product line. Beyond design, its performance models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Elantra N are some of the most exciting vehicles in their respective segments. Its latest creation is the enchanting Insteroid electric performance drift kart concept, which yesterday in preparation for the Seoul Mobility Show. The Insteroid concept is based on the brand's lovable and remarkably tiny electric subcompact hatchback, the Inster (which is itself based on the Casper), but the Insteroid gets a giant shot of growth hormone that turns the cuddly looking Inster into a menacingly adorable — or is it adorably menacing? — electric super kart.
To complete the transformation, Hyundai added a comically oversized rear wing, front splitter, and widebody wheel arches, and paired them with a cool orange, white, and gray color scheme, complete with striking mismatched wheel designs. Add that together with bold graphics and illuminated Insteroid script on the front of the Inster's already charming design, and Hyundai's got us yearning.
A shot of adrenaline
Hyundai says the Insteroid is inspired by gaming, and as someone who used to build out widebody versions of everything I possibly could in PC games like "Need For Speed," the Insteroid hits the nail on the head. Beyond the digital world, the Insteroid's beefy widebody and oversized features are reminiscent of extreme hatchbacks of yore like the Renault 5 Turbo, Ford Festiva SHOgun concept, and Volkswagen GTI W12 concept, and the Hyindai has a similar performance leaning.
The Insteroid's interior is stripped out like a race car, complete with bucket seats and roll cage. Hyundai has not announced any specs on the concept just yet, beyond its "unique sound signature" and the presence of a Drift Mode. Cue the evil laugh and mischievous hand wringing. It showcases lightweight components made using a lattice structure, as well as environmentally conscious materials like fabric knit from recycled yarns to optimize performance and sustainability. Hyundai says every element of the cockpit is fully adjustable, and it's designed intentionally to evoke the vibe of a garage-built race machine.
No plans for North America
Cruelly, Hyundai's adorable Inster remains forbidden fruit in North America, though it says it will start offering Inster in select markets across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Central and South America. There's no mention of the Insteroid making it to production in any region as of yet, but we're still keeping our fingers very crossed that something inspired by the Insteroid will get green-lit.
Hyundai unveiled the Insteroid concept at an event at a cultural and retail space in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood called Peaches D8NE (Dowon). It also previewed a soon-to-be-launched online time-attack game starring the Inster, where players race and collect 'steroid items' — it's probably not cool to say players collect steroids — that enable the Inster to evolve into the Insteroid. It also revealed the Insteroid Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in Kartrider Rush+, a kart-racing game for mobile gaming.
The Insteroid concept will be showcased at the Seoul Mobility Show from April 3 to April 13, and Hyundai says it will make appearances at major auto events in key Korean and European markets. Hyundai, if you ever let the media drive the Insteroid, I know a really tall dude at Jalopnik who would be more than happy to test its cockpit adjustability and give it a whirl.