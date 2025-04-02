Hyundai Insteroid Concept Is A Bonkers Gaming-Inspired Widebody Drift Kart Based On The Inster EV

Cruelly, Hyundai's adorable Inster remains forbidden fruit in North America, though it says it will start offering Inster in select markets across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Central and South America. There's no mention of the Insteroid making it to production in any region as of yet, but we're still keeping our fingers very crossed that something inspired by the Insteroid will get green-lit.

Hyundai unveiled the Insteroid concept at an event at a cultural and retail space in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood called Peaches D8NE (Dowon). It also previewed a soon-to-be-launched online time-attack game starring the Inster, where players race and collect 'steroid items' — it's probably not cool to say players collect steroids — that enable the Inster to evolve into the Insteroid. It also revealed the Insteroid Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in Kartrider Rush+, a kart-racing game for mobile gaming.

The Insteroid concept will be showcased at the Seoul Mobility Show from April 3 to April 13, and Hyundai says it will make appearances at major auto events in key Korean and European markets. Hyundai, if you ever let the media drive the Insteroid, I know a really tall dude at Jalopnik who would be more than happy to test its cockpit adjustability and give it a whirl.