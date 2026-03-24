What's The Most You Can Tow With A Porsche Cayenne?
Towing may not be the first thing in mind when talking about a Porsche Cayenne. But as it turns out, the Cayenne has genuine SUV utility in its DNA. When the first-generation 955 Cayenne debuted in 2003, all variants came with a 7,716-pound towing capacity, and that's mighty impressive for a unibody crossover SUV. Moreover, the active full-time four-wheel drivetrain that the automaker refers to as the Porsche Traction Management system is so good that we took a lifted Cayenne diesel to the Arctic Circle for some old-fashioned rallying.
Porsche never wavered in its commitment to making the Cayenne one of the most well-rounded family SUVs. For the 2026 model year, certain variants of the Porsche Cayenne can tow up to 7,716 pounds (3,500 kg), including the base Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Kelley Blue Book has included the Porsche Cayenne in its list of best SUVs for towing, while the Caravan and Motorhome Club declared the Cayenne E-Hybrid as an "outstanding tow car."
However, the range-topping Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has a lower 6,614-pound towing capacity, but that doesn't make it a lesser SUV. Equipped with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor under the hood, it produces 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, enabling it to scoot from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a 183-mph top speed. With those numbers, we couldn't care less about towing figures, but it's still nice to know that a V8 Cayenne hybrid has the bones to pull campers and utility trailers when required.
The all-new Porsche Cayenne Electric is upping the ante
The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric is an entirely different beast. It has a 5.1-inch longer wheelbase and is about 2.2 inches longer than a gas-powered Cayenne, but its claimed performance merits are off the charts. Porsche claims the most potent Cayenne Electric, officially referred to as the Cayenne Turbo Electric, produces 1,139 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque.
With that much power, it can scamper to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.4 seconds and reach the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds. It also has a 162-mph top speed, and it all comes in a luxurious, family-friendly package with the style points to match. Despite its all-electric powertrain, the Cayenne Turbo Electric can still tow up to 7,716 pounds, a bold declaration of utility amidst its upscale and performance-oriented packaging. It also looks great inside and out. Want proof? Have a glance at the lovely green interior of the Cayenne S Electric.
Moreover, Cayenne Electric prototypes have been participating and winning hill-climb races, because what better way to make use of 1,000-plus pound-feet of torque than to climb hills at ridiculous speeds. The motors draw power from a 113-kWh, 816-volt nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum lithium-ion battery to deliver around 320 to 373 miles of range (the official EPA range numbers remain forthcoming). Capable of handling up to 400 kW of DC fast-charging, Porsche claims the Cayenne Electric can recharge from 10% to 80% in under 16 minutes.