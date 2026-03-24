What's The Most You Can Tow With A Porsche Cayenne?

Towing may not be the first thing in mind when talking about a Porsche Cayenne. But as it turns out, the Cayenne has genuine SUV utility in its DNA. When the first-generation 955 Cayenne debuted in 2003, all variants came with a 7,716-pound towing capacity, and that's mighty impressive for a unibody crossover SUV. Moreover, the active full-time four-wheel drivetrain that the automaker refers to as the Porsche Traction Management system is so good that we took a lifted Cayenne diesel to the Arctic Circle for some old-fashioned rallying.

Porsche never wavered in its commitment to making the Cayenne one of the most well-rounded family SUVs. For the 2026 model year, certain variants of the Porsche Cayenne can tow up to 7,716 pounds (3,500 kg), including the base Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Kelley Blue Book has included the Porsche Cayenne in its list of best SUVs for towing, while the Caravan and Motorhome Club declared the Cayenne E-Hybrid as an "outstanding tow car."

However, the range-topping Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has a lower 6,614-pound towing capacity, but that doesn't make it a lesser SUV. Equipped with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor under the hood, it produces 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, enabling it to scoot from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a 183-mph top speed. With those numbers, we couldn't care less about towing figures, but it's still nice to know that a V8 Cayenne hybrid has the bones to pull campers and utility trailers when required.