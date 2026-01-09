Nissan Pulls At Your Nostalgic Heartstrings Even Harder With Refreshed Fairlady Z

It seems the days of Nissan going a decade between facelifts is over, because after being on sale for just a few years, the Z is getting a refresh. Making its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the Fairlady Z (known as just the Z in the U.S.) showed off its redesigned front end, lovely green paint, different wheels, new interior color, and a whole bunch of little tweaks under the skin meant to make it a better performance car.

The biggest news here, to me at least, is the new front bumper. I know some people liked the way the old Z's grille looked, but in my opinion it was the only part of the car that never really worked. Yes, it was supposed to pay homage to the first-generation Z, but I wasn't alive then, so what do I care? Now the gaping grille is gone, replaced with a sleeker, two-piece design with a skinny horizontal cross-bar separating the upper and lower sections. The vertical slits are gone, replaced by a more sculpted lower section. Nissan history nerds needn't worry, either. The new grille is supposed to be reminiscent of the G-nose Fairlady Z of the early 1970s, according to Japan's Car Watch. In my opinion, it looks a hell of a lot better, and it makes the car's overall design more cohesive. It's not just style for style's sake, either. The new front end apparently gives the Z a 3.3% reduction in front-end lift and a 1% reduction in drag compared to the previous model. No one will be able to tell the difference, but better is better.

Nissan

Just in case you were getting a bit worried Nissan wasn't doing enough to nostalgia-bait its customers, it's also adding Unryu Green paint (paired with a tan interior) to the Fairlady Z's color palette. It's inspired by an old S30 color called Grand Prix Green, according to Car Watch, and I'll admit, it does look fantastic. What can I say, I'm a sucker for green cars. Nissan also added new wheels that are supposed to be reminiscent of those that were available on the Z31 of the mid-1980s, but I don't really see it if I'm honest. From the looks of it, every other body panel carries over.