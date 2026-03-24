Why Shouldn't You Use Multi-Vehicle ATF In Your Automatic Transmission?

Originally, multi-vehicle ATF was developed so that shops didn't have to carry several different kinds of transmission fluids to service the many different vehicles that came in. There are several different transmission fluid specifications recommended by American automakers, but the three biggest current ones are Dexron VI, Mercon LV, and ATF+4. GM uses Dexron while Ford uses Mercon, and Stellantis/Chrysler uses ATF+. Other automakers from Europe and Japan develop their transmissions for different fluid specs, too, so multi-vehicle ATF was designed to work with a wide variety of them.

Some multi-vehicle ATFs are said to work for transmissions rated for both the latest Dexron VI and Mercon LV. For example, Valvoline has an ATF that claims to be "officially licensed for Dexron VI and recommended for Mercon LV" transmissions. It also clearly states that it's recommended for most GM and Ford vehicles. Other ATFs, however, are broader in scope, claiming to work with any and all transmissions fluid specifications. Mobil 1 Multi-Vehicle ATF, for instance, has an application list as long as a Cheesecake Factory menu, and includes every Dexron, Mercon, and ATF+ rating, as well as countless others for other brands.

Many ATFs, like the Mobil 1, also claim to be backwards compatible. In other words, they're said to work with older vehicles that recommend ATF specifications no longer in production. That can be attractive to owners of older cars who can't find transmission fluid that meets their older specs. However, to meet all of those widely varying specifications, multi-vehicle ATFs have to compromise in certain areas.