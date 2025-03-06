How Long Does Automatic Transmission Fluid Last And When Should You Change It?

Everybody makes a big deal about regular engine oil changes, and with good reason. Just like any other part of a vehicle, oil wears down during constant use and needs to be replaced to ensure your vehicle keeps operating at peak efficiency. In fact, oil might be the hardest working part of your vehicle seeing as how it gets squeezed and circulated through your engine thousands of times per minute and suffers through a gazillion heat cycles over the course of its lifetime.

What about transmission fluid, though? That does a lot of work, especially in a car or truck with an automatic transmission where it's not just lubricant but also the life's blood of the whole mechanism. Do you need to change your transmission fluid? If so, how often? Is there a difference between automatic and manual transmission service intervals? Is it good that my ATF is black and smells like burnt hair? Well, let's talk about it, shall we?

Most people don't think about transmission fluid until they absolutely have to — i.e., when it's too late. Even the most hardened gearhead might take their transmission fluid for granted if their transmission is shifting like it's supposed to. This isn't a value judgment, mind you. It's more to say that there are so many things on a car you need to worry about, and so many of them last a long time these days, that even something as important as the juice that makes sure your car actually moves can slip right through the cracks.