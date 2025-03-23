Here's What Can Happen If You Use The Wrong Transmission Fluid

There are, in general, three types of vehicle transmission: manual, automatic, and CVT. Good old manuals are the ones where you choose the gears on your own and have to do a lot of fancy work with a clutch pedal and shifter. Automatics take most of that work (and fun) out of the equation for you and do all their own shifting using what I can only describe as hydraulic sorcery. CVTs, or Constantly Variable Transmissions, are a type of automatic transmission that uses a bunch of drums, pulleys, and either a belt or chain — as opposed to the physical gears used in manuals and automatics — to get an engine's power to the rear wheels.

Each of these transmission types has its pros and cons. Some of these are real actual pros and cons, others are purely vibes-based and are hashed out ad infinitum on enthusiast forums and in the comments of blog posts all across the internet. Each kind of transmission has its place, and each one goes about its job in its own fascinating way. Each one also runs on a bespoke lubricant that can't (or, well, shouldn't) be used in the others.

What happens, though, if you use CVT fluid in a manual, or regular old ATF in a CVT? Well, that depends on the transmission and the fluid involved.