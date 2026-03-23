Two-Time World Manufacturer Champion DS Automobiles Is Leaving Formula E To Focus On Golf

After 11 seasons fighting at the top of the FIA's all-electric open-wheel series, French Stellantis luxury brand DS Automobiles is pulling the plug on its successful campaign as a Formula E manufacturer. DS said in a press release that it is evolving its "sporting and technology strategy" by leaving the series at the end of the ongoing 2025-26 season to focus on efforts in golf and SailGP. With the faster and more powerful "Gen4" Formula E cars coming on board later this year, the automaker has decided against investing in a new powertrain for this regulation set and is bowing out instead.

DS initially joined Formula E in 2015 with Virgin Racing, finding success winning five Es Prix with Sam Bird at the wheel across three seasons. DS then jumped ship to power China's Techeetah squad in 2018, grabbing a further ten victories across four seasons, including two driver and constructor championships in 2018-19 and the COVID-abbreviated 2019-20 season, first with Jean-Éric Vergne and later with António Félix da Costa. DS parted with Techeetah over the team's financial woes, joining Jay Penske's squad as drivetrain supplier in 2022. Across the Gen3 era, DS Penske has only managed to find three wins and eight podiums.

"At the end of Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Stellantis group's French brand is evolving its sporting and technological strategy through golf and SailGP, to be as close as possible to its customers."

DS Automobiles recently became the partner to the French Golf Federation, and announced in January that it would become the title partner of SailGP Team France. In a statement that basically means nothing, DS said its "strategic long-term partnership with SailGP Team France aims to push the limits of innovation further while exploring a new emotional aspect."