Two-Time World Manufacturer Champion DS Automobiles Is Leaving Formula E To Focus On Golf
After 11 seasons fighting at the top of the FIA's all-electric open-wheel series, French Stellantis luxury brand DS Automobiles is pulling the plug on its successful campaign as a Formula E manufacturer. DS said in a press release that it is evolving its "sporting and technology strategy" by leaving the series at the end of the ongoing 2025-26 season to focus on efforts in golf and SailGP. With the faster and more powerful "Gen4" Formula E cars coming on board later this year, the automaker has decided against investing in a new powertrain for this regulation set and is bowing out instead.
DS initially joined Formula E in 2015 with Virgin Racing, finding success winning five Es Prix with Sam Bird at the wheel across three seasons. DS then jumped ship to power China's Techeetah squad in 2018, grabbing a further ten victories across four seasons, including two driver and constructor championships in 2018-19 and the COVID-abbreviated 2019-20 season, first with Jean-Éric Vergne and later with António Félix da Costa. DS parted with Techeetah over the team's financial woes, joining Jay Penske's squad as drivetrain supplier in 2022. Across the Gen3 era, DS Penske has only managed to find three wins and eight podiums.
"At the end of Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Stellantis group's French brand is evolving its sporting and technological strategy through golf and SailGP, to be as close as possible to its customers."
DS Automobiles recently became the partner to the French Golf Federation, and announced in January that it would become the title partner of SailGP Team France. In a statement that basically means nothing, DS said its "strategic long-term partnership with SailGP Team France aims to push the limits of innovation further while exploring a new emotional aspect."
Goodbye DS Penske
"After 11 years of pioneering commitment to Formula E, 18 victories, two drivers' and two manufacturers' titles, DS Automobiles has demonstrated its ability to transform competition into a high-tech reality, illustrated by our latest DS N°4, DS N°7 and DS N°8 models. To take French excellence even further, we are now taking a new step by orienting our partnership strategy towards SailGP, a unique laboratory of innovation where technological performance and emotion meet." Xavier PEUGEOT, DS Automobiles CEO
The departure of DS from Formula E is part of a realignment of Stellantis brands and their individual motorsport endeavors. At the close of the 2024-25 season, for example, Maserati departed from the series as well, to be replaced by Citroën Racing. The ongoing rumor in the paddock is that DS efforts will be taken up by another Stellantis brand for the Gen4 era, potentially Opel. Formula E teased news of a potential newcomer to the series this week in the lead-up to this weekend's Madrid E-Prix at the Jarama circuit.
"DS Automobiles is one of the most decorated manufacturers in Formula E history, famously becoming the first brand to secure back-to-back double titles. Since joining the series in season 2, the team has secured four world titles, 18 victories, and 55 podiums across more than 139 races. We thank DS for their contribution to the championship and look forward to a successful second half of the season," a Formula E spokesperson released in a statement on WhatsApp. "Please stay tuned for an exciting championship announcement coming tomorrow."
Of the Stellantis brands, I think I'd most like to see Chrysler take up the mantle of DS in Formula E. At least, then Chrysler would have some kind of direction and show investment in its future from its parent company.