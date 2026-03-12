Oliver Pickard's Project Mosquito Is An Incredible Machine Six Years In The Making

There is a very tall and strangely accented man building a very small 1960s supercar from scratch in a very old barn in rural France. His name is Oliver Pickard, and the car he calls his Pickard Mosquito GTM. Starting with the scrambled remnants of a weird fiberglass sports car ready for the scrap heap, Pickard has spent the last six years carefully measuring, designing, learning, and developing his own sports car, and with something like 100 hours of video across 170 episodes, it has been a thrilling watch.

The car is nearing completion, if any car project can ever be considered complete, but with the bodywork really just now starting in earnest, I would be willing to wager it'll take at least another year to complete. The best time to start watching Oli build this mad miniature monster was with the first episode in July of 2020, but the second best time to start is right now. It's truly fascinating to watch every piece of this car get dismantled, reengineered, and built from scratch. It's a bit like Project Binky if those guys actually put episodes out regularly. Head over to his channel to check it out and get lost in your new obsession!

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, it's Oliver Pickard time!