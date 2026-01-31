Spark Plug Heat Range: What It Is And Why It Matters

When an air-fuel charge burns inside an engine's cylinder, some of the heat that is produced gets absorbed by the spark plug. The heat is transferred to the engine's coolant, taking a path through the insulator nose, metal shell, and cylinder head. How quickly and efficiently this heat transfers from the spark plug's firing tip is known as its heat range, and it also affects the plug's designation. A plug that transfers heat slowly is considered a hot plug, while one that transfers heat quickly is known as a cold plug.

Hot plugs use a longer insulator nose, which increases the distance heat must travel before leaving the firing tip, keeping it hotter for a longer period of time. On the flip side, the tips in a cold plug remain relatively cooler thanks to its shorter insulator nose, which allows heat to escape quickly. Although heat range has nothing to do with spark strength or ignition power, it can still affect a plug's overall performance and longevity. Hot and cold plugs have differences in their designs, and you should know which one to use in your engine. As always, the consequences of using the wrong spark plug can be dire.