Neglecting Your Spark Plugs Does More Damage Than You Think

Neglect can do a lot of bad things to your car's engine. Not changing the oil as frequently as recommended is a surefire way to an expensive overhaul. If you've dealt with thick, gooey sludge before, then you probably know what we're ranting about here, because it'll take more than a flush or degreaser to rid the internals of heavy sludge. And besides, sludge doesn't flow as well as fresh oil, so prepare your wallet to correct the friction and heat damage caused by it to internal components.

It's the same deal with spark plugs, but those will provide telltale signs when it's time to replace them. Although the wear rate of spark plugs will depend on many factors (engine size, the spark plug type, driving conditions, etc.), they won't last forever and will eventually need servicing. If not, worn plugs will manifest as rough or erratic idling, hard starting, poor fuel economy, and engine misfires.

The latter is most problematic since persistent misfiring can damage the engine and other necessary components. A misfire happens when one or more cylinders are not burning the air/fuel mix as efficiently as possible, resulting in harsh vibrations, jerky acceleration, exhaust backfiring, hesitation, stalling, and poor emissions. We're aware that misfires can be caused by many things (fuel delivery issues, bent valves, and bad piston rings, to name a few), but it's good practice to check the spark plugs first whenever a misfire error code triggers the check engine light.

The longer an engine misfire persists, the more damage it can cause. It's why we caution people against driving a misfiring engine since stalling in the middle of the road or at an intersection is not exactly our idea of fun.