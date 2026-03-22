Cadillac Phases Out Torque Badges After 6 Years Of Nobody Understanding What They Mean

Cadillac hasn't exactly had a real solid grip on its vehicle naming conventions across the last couple of decades, and now the American luxury automaker is changing things up once again. Back in 2019 the crested brand decided to put numeric badges on the back of its cars to signify how much torque it had, in newton-meters, rounded up to the nearest 50. Yes, it was as dumb an idea then as it sounds today, but Caddy stuck with it for a few years until it realized the error of its ways. For the 2027 model year, these torque badges will disappear, as GM Authority reports. In a statement to the outlet, a Cadillac spokesperson said "this change is being made to help streamline the appearance on the rear of our vehicles."

The current badging can tell everyone in the know — basically GM employees and dorks like me — what drivetrain you ordered at a glance. For example, the above CT5 sedan features the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 gasoline engine with 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. I know this because 258 lb-ft converts to about 349.8 Newton-meters, which rounds up to 350. Likewise the T badge after the number means it's a turbocharged gas engine. By this naming convention, the Escalade IQ wears a 1000E4 badge, where E4 signifies four-wheel drive by way of electric motors. Though uncommon, the diesel Escalade features a D after its torque rating.

The only part of this that Cadillac is killing are the torque numbers. The T, D, and E4 badges will remain on the cars. I think this is a foolish move on Cadillac's part, as it will only serve to make the badges even more confusing. If I were to buy a new Cadillac, I'd probably remove those badges on the very first day.