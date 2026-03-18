Porsche Penske 963s Will Race At Sebring With '90s Throwback 911 GT1 Livery

It's a year of anniversaries for Porsche and Penske, and there's no better way to celebrate than drawing on decades of racing history to revive a beloved livery for its modern IMSA GTPs. Porsche Penske Motorsport's 963 prototypes will compete in throwback liveries harkening back to the 1996 Porsche 911 GT1 at this weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring. The team is certainly hoping to continue its success after winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Porsche

While Porsche Motorsport marks its 75th anniversary and Team Penske commemorates its 60th anniversary, a third anniversary inspired the revival of this splashy paint job. It's been 30 years since Porsche first partnered with Mobil 1, and the 911 GT1 made its competitive debut that same year. The turbocharged flat-six-engined monster finished second and third at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, only behind a privateer Joest Porsche WSC-95. Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, said in a release: