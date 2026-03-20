Porsche Cayenne Ultra EVO Pre-Runner Is Ready To Take On The Desert With 650 HP And 8 Extra Inches Of Girth

Sit down and think for a minute about the phrase "Singer, but for Cayennes" and how you would execute building such a machine. To simplify it a bit, Singer is known for taking every individual piece of a Porsche 911 apart, redesigning or remanufacturing that part from stronger and prettier materials, making all sorts of upgrades along the way, and putting it back together in a package that is more than the sum of its parts. And that's more or less what the folks at Cayenne Ultra and Eurowise Offroad in Charlotte, North Carolina, have attempted to do with Porsche's off-roader. By re-imagining your standard Cayenne into the Cayenne Ultra EVO, Eurowise has made the SUV faster, more powerful, more off-road capable, and arguably better to look at.

Only sixty examples of the Ultra EVO with the carbon widebody will be made, each customized to the owner's liking. Every Ultra EVO will be imbued with the same desert pre-runner capabilities as your favorite Baja 1000 race rigs, but still have enough luxury and daily usefulness to tackle the mean streets of your city. On the plus side, if you're ever stuck in traffic, you can just cut your own path overland to get to your destination. According to Eurowise, "the Ultra EVO combines approximately 650 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque with an engineered carbon widebody, long-travel suspension, bespoke interiors, and private-commission exclusivity."

Based on the 958-generation Cayenne platform, like mine, the Cayenne Ultra EVO is going to be a pretty stout machine. The twin-turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 engine under the hood of a Cayenne Turbo is a great starting point for a performance off-roader, delivering 520 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque in stock trim. Eurowise adds "upgraded turbo hardware, a front-mounted intercooler, a performance exhaust system, and precision engine and transmission calibration designed to deliver immediate throttle response, durability, and seamless power throughout the rev range."