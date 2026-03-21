These Cars Made Similar Horsepower From Wildly Different Engines

Some may be under the impression that the larger the engine, the faster the car. While power and size are not completely unrelated, it's not always true that more cylinders equal more power. That's especially true when comparing cars from different points in history. For instance, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 1980s, like the one in the 1985 Saab 900 Turbo, may be able to reach 160 horsepower. But the 1930 Cadillac Roadster 452 got around the same amount of horsepower with a V16 engine.

The 300-hp spec seems to be one that's been achieved by all kinds of engines. The V10 Magnum engine found in some 1994 Dodge Rams boasted of 300 hp. The 1992 Chevy Corvette could do it with just eight cylinders. But most impressively, Toyota GR models can do it with only three cylinders.

Speaking of racecar-derived models, the 2017 Ford GT was rated at 660 hp with its EcoBoost V6, while the 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 and the 2020 Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition could barely breach 600 hp with 10 and 12 cylinders, respectively. Sometimes, an engine doesn't even need cylinders to compete in the horsepower game. The 1987 Mazda RX-7 Turbo II was equipped with a twin-turbocharged rotary engine that could reach 182 hp, more than the five-cylinder 2000 Volkswagen Golf IV 2.3 VR5, which could put out only 168. Then, there's the manual V8-equipped 1985 Mustang GT, which produced only slightly more power than the total system horsepower offered by a new Honda Civic hybrid.