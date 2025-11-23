The Pros & Cons Of 5 Cylinder Engines

Having lived with a four-cylinder Mercedes 240D and a five-cylinder 300D, I can tell you that the extra cylinder makes a huge difference getting up to highway speed at the end of an on-ramp. Jalopnik's own Daniel Golson used to daily a gorgeous yellow 1984 Mercedes 300TD wagon, and the lucky dog got to experience its blistering turbo-assisted 13.2-second 0-60 mph capability. That's Top Fuel dragster territory compared to the naturally-aspirated 300D, and practically teleportation compared to the 240D. Of course, now Daniel gets to drive cars like the 401-hp inline-five 2025 Audi RS3 with its trick torque-splitting differential, which is a bit quicker than a Mercedes-Benz turbodiesel from over 40 years ago.

Sadly, five-cylinder engines are currently on the endangered species list. Even Mercedes, the company that introduced the world to five-cylinder engines in 1974, has completely phased them out, as has every other company that made a five for passenger-car use. That includes Volvo, Fiat, Honda/Acura, and General Motors. Well, to be fair, Audi is still putting its turbo inline-five in the aforementioned RS3, though it's not gonna stick around, either. It's a shame since Audi also has a long history with the five, as it produced the first gasoline-powered example for public consumption in 1976.

Fives are disappearing because even though they come with some notable pros, the cons are starting to outweigh them. We'll start with the cons; not because we're pessimists, but because that allows this article to end by praising the glorious five-cylinder, which powered the vivacious Volvo 850R, the atypical Acura Vigor, the common Chevrolet Colorado, the adventurous Audi Quattro, and the ferocious Ford Focus RS500.