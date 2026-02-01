Yes, There Have Been Production Cars With More Than One Engine

From Hot Wheels toys to crazy SEMA creations and crowd-claiming dragsters, twin-engine cars are nothing new, but they certainly are a novel way to take your custom build to the next level. After all, there are only so many cylinders and liters you can cram into one block. For those following the "no replacement for displacement" theory, adding a second engine seems like the perfect way to maximize a car's performance.

However, twin-engine cars aren't really something you expect to see when strolling into your local car dealership. You might argue that hybrid or elecric cars fit the bill with their inclusion of motors, but we're not accepting that here. Instead, this article zeroes in on production cars with two combustion engines — and not just one-offs, either, but real production models that anyone could stroll into a dealer and buy. It turns out that the list is actually pretty short — just one automaker has really pulled it off — but numerous others have certainly experimented with the idea.

Forget your Ferraris and Lamborghinis; Citroën was the automaker that put twin-engine tech into production models. But other brands, such as Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, and Mercedes-Benz, have certainly made solid efforts in the past. One largely-forgotten automaker by the name of Tempo managed to produce a valiant effort of its own with the G1200, but with an estimated 20 examples ever made, it's tough to call it a real production effort.