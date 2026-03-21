Finding Gas Higher Than 90 Octane In Alaska Is Oddly Hard (Here Are Some Theories Why)

Alaskans have wondered for years why they can't find gas higher than 90 octane. Oddly enough, we can't find one public acknowledgment of this limit by anyone in the oil industry or any government agency. Yet, the cap of 90 octane is real. Even weirder, the closest thing we could find to a news source that comments on this were quotes in multiple forums from an article that was supposedly published in 2001 in a publication called Technobabble. But we can't find the original article, even when searching Archive.org.

The silence from government and Big Oil seems incredibly conspiratorial, as if it was ripped straight from an "X-Files" episode. The truth is out there, though, and we think we may have cracked the mystery. The reasons for this octane limit, if we're correct, are pretty mundane. One likely reason has to do with Alaska's lack of ethanol production. Ethanol is used in the U.S. to make most high-octane gasoline. (Here's a detailed explanation of why gasoline has ethanol and how it affects your engine.) So this is probably a big roadblock in the production of high-octane gasoline.

It's also important to understand Alaska's limitations when it comes to refining crude oil into gasoline. While Alaska is one of the top crude oil producers in the nation, it has only three refineries that produce gasoline, and most of it comes from just one of those refineries. To add the equipment necessary to produce high-octane gas without ethanol would be incredibly cost-intensive.