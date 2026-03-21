What Is A Dual-Mass Flywheel And Why Do Automakers Use Them?

One of history's great art and science collisions is the invention of the potter's wheel in Mesopotamia around 3500 B.C. Potter's wheels led to the creation of flywheels, which helped artisans achieve smoother, more consistent revolutions while throwing clay. These foot-driven instruments are still used today, and the same principles are at work in the dual-mass flywheels you'll find in many modern cars with manual and dual-clutch transmissions.

A car's flywheel is a disc, usually made of aluminum, steel, or cast iron, bolted up to the end of the engine crankshaft. It's there to help start the engine, keep it running smoothly, and send power to the transmission. Automatics technically have flex plates instead of flywheels, but they're designed to accomplish the basically same thing.

The teeth on the flywheel's outer edge mesh with starter gears to help generate the oomph needed to get a diesel or gasoline engine to fire up. When it does, each power stroke creates a jolt of torque. The flywheel's weight and inertia help smooth out that power delivery, harnessing energy as rotational momentum.

A single-mass flywheel's surface engages directly with the clutch, and the clutch plate springs provide some dampening. But with a dual-mass flywheel, one disc that bolts to the crankshaft, and a second disc — hence "dual-mass" — syncs with the clutch. The two masses are connected by springs that dampen like suspension struts. Automakers will opt for a dual-mass flywheel in applications where there's massive torque, fewer cylinders, or a desire to quell noise, vibration and harshness.