More Automakers Are Making New Inline-Sixes, And These Ones Are The Best

The inline-six is enjoying a massive second act, and it's time we started paying attention. After all, inline-6 engines are much smoother than V6 and inline-4 engines and are even more balanced than V8s. Yes, that makes them a bit too perfect — we all love the irregular V8 burble. But come on, some of the greatest automotive ear candy was produced by inline-6s: BMW M1 and M3 E46, Jaguar E-Type, Nissan Skyline GT-R R32-R34 ... the list goes on.

Inline-6s were out of favor for quite some time. The more compact footprint of the V6 layout made it more desirable in front-wheel-drive cars, which are more common today. Straight-sixes also take up more space longitudinally and eat into interior space. As a result, many automakers that traditionally produced RWD cars replaced them with V6s. Mercedes-Benz did that in 1998. Even Jaguar – synonymous with the inline-6 — used V6s between 1999 and 2017.

Still, things changed recently. Modern inline-6s are more compact thanks to ISGs (integrated starter generators), which eliminate the need for accessory belts. More importantly, automakers can take a modular approach and produce inline-4s and inline-6s from the same parts. Have an inline-4? Just add two cylinders. Not to mention, straight-six engines are far simpler than V6s.

As a result, many automakers are again going the inline-6 route, some for the first time in their history. In this piece, we'll look at the best examples and tell you what makes them special and unique. Let's dive into the cylinder banks!