Here's What To Know When You're Considering A Diesel Swap

There are times when you think that gas engines no longer offer the cheap thrills they used to. Because of that, maybe you've decided to go for a diesel swap. It might be for sane reasons, like to be able to tow your boat effortlessly — or not-so-sane reasons like to improve your off-road rig's rock crawling ability. There are good reasons to go for diesel other than reliability. Modern diesel engines offer earth-moving torque from idling speeds while sipping fuel at a rate that makes a hybrid look like a glutton. However, common sense still dictates to leave the stock engine alone, and for good reason.

A diesel conversion is not a weekend project. It's a full-on course in automotive engineering where you have to look to parts of your car beyond engine mounts, like the suspension, electronics, and gearbox, for starters. A diesel swap will have you managing variables like space, heat, torque, and especially weight. Your car's frame and suspension will have to be beefed up to handle it, as a diesel engine can weigh twice as much as a comparable gasoline engine. For example, a Cummins 6BT weighs close to 1,100 pounds, while a small-block Chevy V8 is close to 575 pounds.

Your car's power band will change, getting narrower and necessitating a total reworking of the gearing. You will have to account for the cabin becoming louder and gaining more vibrations. As another example, four-cylinder Cummins 4BT emits a secondary imbalance that, if not properly dampened, can rattle accessories off of the engine. If you still want to go ahead, then you should keep these factors in mind for the most optimal diesel swap.