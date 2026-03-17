Tragic Story Of Woman Dying From Exhaust Leak Is A Terrible Reminder To Get Your Car Checked Regularly

Exhaust fumes may smell bad, but the part you can't smell could turn out to be deadly. Aubrie Morgan was parked in a Royal Oak, Michigan parking garage near the restaurant where she worked and the cosmetology school she attended, reports FOX 2. She fell asleep inside her running car, and sadly never woke up. Police determined that Morgan had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a cracked exhaust manifold as she sat in her car.

According to the EPA, "Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, practically odorless, and tasteless gas or liquid. It results from incomplete oxidation of carbon in combustion." Gasoline and diesel are hydrocarbons, and internal combustion engines burn them to produce power, producing carbon monoxide and other noxious gases as a byproduct. When you breathe it in and it gets into your blood, it forms carboxyhemoglobin, which prevents your blood from receiving oxygen. In moderate quantities, this lack of oxygen can affect vision and coordination, as well as cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, and confusion. At particularly high concentrations, not enough oxygen gets into the bloodstream to sustain life.

Your car's exhaust system is designed to flow out of the engine, through emissions equipment like catalytic converters, resonators and mufflers to keep it quiet, and out the back, away from where passengers could breathe it. However, a cracked exhaust manifold, like Morgan had, allows some of those exhaust fumes to escape before they've been treated. Ventilation systems then bring those fumes inside the car, where they can collect and start making the occupants sick, or worse. Cars old and new can suffer from this. Several years ago, Ford voluntarily repaired Explorers built between 2011 and 2017 because occupants were complaining of these symptoms.