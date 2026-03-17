How Reliable Is A Used Chevy Bolt? Here's What J.D. Power Says

The second-generation Chevrolet Bolt is expected to drop for the 2027 model year. This new generation is more of a refresh than a complete redesign, but there's at least one major difference. The first-gen Bolt had a seven-year production run, but General Motors has decided to give people 18 months to buy the new version before killing it again. With that in mind, it's probably a good idea for potential buyers to start researching the 2027 model now, so they're ready to go when the car hits dealerships. With the close connection between the two generations, that means we can start by looking at the reliability of the first.

Now, there is one very large caveat present. Nearly the entire run of the first-gen Bolts – about 110,000 vehicles – went through a series of battery-related recalls for fire risk, which eventually required replacement packs for all models. Beyond that major issue, there was another massive recall just months later for fire risks unrelated to the battery pack.

On the other hand, you could argue that those were essentially teething pains for the Bolt. If you judge its reliability more on J.D. Power's dependability rankings — where the model never dipped below an Average rating in the years it was tested — you can probably feel optimistic about the new generation. After all, Chevrolet itself was ranked third among mass-market brands in the 2026 Vehicle Dependability Study. Evidently, those recalls are far from the only factors affecting the Bolt's reliability.