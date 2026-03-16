'F1: The Movie' Is An Oscar Winner

While the F1 circus was still cleaning up at the track in Shanghai, settling into the aftermath of the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, the folks behind "F1: The Movie" were polishing their freshly minted Oscar statuettes. Accepting the Academy Award for Best Sound on behalf of the film were the folks who engineered and edited that sound, Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta. Sir Lewis Hamilton, a producer of the film—the highest grossing sports movie in history—was name checked on stage in Hollywood for his role in making the movie possible. It was a magical moment for a movie that made the theatrical experience an incredible one.

"F1: The Movie" won Best Sound in a hotly contested battle against Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Spain's desert rave movie "Sirat," and big award winners "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another." Ultimately, the Oscar couldn't have gone to anyone else, as F1 has all of the sounds like vroom vroom, nyoooom, and screeeeech. You have to award a movie when it has such varied sounds. The award recognizes excellence in sound mixing, recording, sound editing, and sound design, and in recent years has gone to such great films as "Ford v. Ferrari," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Mad Max: Fury Road."

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film was also nominated in three additional categories, which it did not win. "F1's" nomination for Best Visual Effects was probably always going to go unanswered, as it was up against the third entry in the "Avatar" franchise. Likewise, Best Film Editing wasn't to be for "F1's" editor Stephen Mirrione, as "One Battle" had that category on lock. And certainly let's not all kid ourselves that the movie's Best Picture nomination would ever bear fruit.