Aside from all of the horrible things happening in the world, this week has been absolutely incredible for one major reason: Mercedes-Benz revealed the VLE, its new electric luxury van that replaces the existing V-Class and EQV. The market for this sort of vehicle is huge in Asia and Europe, where the V-Class are already extremely popular, but in a bit of a shock move, the VLE will be sold in America.

That is excellent news for me, and probably for many people reading this — contrary to what normal folks might expect, car people usually love vans. We love minivans, we love big cargo vans, we love small MPVs, we love all the weird stuff in between. There's just something cool about overt practicality and the ways vans achieve it, and over the years there have been so many vans with genuinely great designs. That brings me to today's question of the day: What's your favorite van?

I'll allow for a pretty broad range of "van" definitions for this answer. Like, I don't think a vehicle needs sliding doors to be considered a van — the original Renault Espace is definitely a van, and I'd probably consider the Mercedes R-Class to be a van (or, at least, an MPV, which is basically the same thing). Is the Peugeot 1007 a van? It does have sliding doors, but is it really just a hatchback? For the purposes of this exercise, I think that's a van, too.