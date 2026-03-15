NASA Rammed An Asteroid Hard Enough To Change Its Trajectory, Maybe We're Not All Doomed

In an important step for both planetary defense and childhood imaginations everywhere, a recent scientific study has confirmed that NASA rammed an asteroid hard enough to change its trajectory. The ramming actually occurred all the way back in 2022, when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, built by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory on behalf of NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office, deliberately smashed itself into an asteroid's moon. Yes, the half-mile wide asteroid Didymos has a moon of its own, a little baby asteroid named Dimorphos. The study concludes that NASA punched the tiny guy so hard that it now orbits the bigger one a full 33 minutes faster than it used to. That, in turn, changed the asteroid system's orbit around the Sun –something humanity has never achieved before, and which might just save our planet one day.

You can read the whole study if you like, but the main takeaway is that smashing into the baby asteroid is only part of the equation. What happened was that the 14,000 mph impact caused damage to Dimorphos (poor little guy), causing shrapnel (called "ejecta") from the space rock to shoot off into the universe. That ejecta carries its own momentum with it, of course. But as you remember from high school, momentum is always conserved, so if a bunch of momentum is leaving the asteroid pair, then the pair itself loses steam. In other words, the ejecta multiplies the total effect of the ramming, called the "momentum enhancement factor." In this case, the study concludes that the ejecta doubled the power of the punch itself!

Slowing a celestial pair down by definition changes its orbit. As foretold by Bruce Willis long ago, we humans have proven that we can in fact move an asteroid out of the way if necessary. The hard part, of course, is changing its orbit by enough.