City-Killing Asteroid's Odds To Strike Earth Increased To 1 In 32

If you have anything planned for 2032, an asteroid might be screaming toward the planet to clear your calendar. The near-Earth object, designated 2024 YR4, now has a 1 in 32 chance of slamming into Earth after NASA published new data on Tuesday. While slightly worse odds than the 1 in 43 odds reported last week, experts emphasized that the odds are likely to increase before plummeting to zero.

To give you the late 1990s disaster movie exposition upfront, 2024 YR4 is somewhere between 130 to 300 feet in diameter and weighs approximately 458 million pounds. According to the New York Times, there are several major population centers along the estimated area of impact: Bogotá, Colombia, Lagos, Nigeria, and Mumbai, India. The asteroid would obliterate any of the cities it impacts, killing at least 10 million people. There would be enough warning to organize evacuations, but hopefully, the asteroid won't hit the planet at all.