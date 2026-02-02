Why Did Tailfins Have To Disappear?

On October 16th 1977, The New York Times published an article titled, "As Useful as Rust, Tail Fins Were an Outrageous Rage." In it, author Jerry Flint writes, "Yes, fins were the most glorious expression of automotive irreverence ever. They not only did absolutely nothing; they didn't even seem to fit on wheeled rovers of the land. But logic didn't matter, and any car without fins was hopelessly old fashioned." While the piece is generally favorable toward tailfins, and even exhibits a wistful nostalgia for a more optimistic and colorful automotive era, writing that tailfins did "absolutely nothing" stings. Tailfins did have a purpose: To stir the human soul and remind us that cars do not have to be mere conveyances, but that they can also be works of art.

Tailfins entered the automotive vernacular thanks to the 1948 Cadillac's taillight nubbins. General Motors' design chief, Harley Earl, had taken his stylists on a field trip to Selfridge Field nine years earlier to get some inspiration from the military's Lockheed P-38 Lightning. They were in awe, particularly Franklin Quick Hershey. The P-38's memorable vertical stabilizers percolated in Hershey's head until they spilled out into the design for the '48 Caddy's flowing, yet tentative fins.

Fast forward to 1959, and the Cadillac lineup contained the tallest, most extravagant fins the brand (or any brand) would ever receive. They were the culmination of the "bigger is better" tailfin ethos, and from here, tailfins atrophied into the aether. Admittedly, tailfins became one of the more outward symptoms of the industry's hubris, and by the early 1960s, the public had grown tired of tailfins dominating design language. It also didn't help that folks such as Ralph Nader were pointing out that the sharper tailfins were pointing into pedestrians, too.