While initial rumors posited that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff could purchase 24% of the Alpine F1 Team, paddock chatter has quickly shifted to Mercedes itself being a potential bidder. Flavio Briatore, Alpine's de facto team boss, confirmed Mercedes' interest in buying the stake. He also guaranteed that Mercedes would have no impact on the team's decision-making. However, I wouldn't trust someone who was once banned from Formula 1 for life.

It's important to note that the 24% stake for sale is currently controlled by Otro Capital. The venture capital firm's $233 million acquisition in 2023 raised eyebrows because it made several celebrities into minority F1 team owners. Movie star Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny of "Always Sunny In Philadelphia" fame, and former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy were all investors with the firm. Otro is now looking to make a profitable exit with no way for Alpine to block a sale to a rival entity. When asked about the potential influence that Mercedes could exert, Briatore told Autosport: